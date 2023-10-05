The Memphis Walk will take place on Saturday, October 7th, 2023, at Fourth Bluff Park. The Walk is an awareness campaign designed to increase the life expectancy of African American men by reducing disparities in premature death and chronic diseases.

The 2023 Memphis African American Male Wellness 5K Walk & Run is open to the public. Participants can register on the day of the event or online at memphis.aawellness.org. Join them as they work towards closing the health equity gap.

About AAMWA

Established in 2004, the African American Wellness Agency (AAMWA) increases the life expectancy of African American men by reducing disparities in premature death and chronic diseases. Across the country, The AAMWA leads the conversation in dismantling the imbalances that exist in African American men’s preventative health and well care. The organization embraces an expanded focus into six core areas including health, fatherhood, financial wellness, mental health, mentorship, and research.