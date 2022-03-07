MEMPHIS — Meritan is vaccinating homebound individuals in Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, and Lauderdale counties in Tennessee who are unable to get a vaccine due to challenges created by age, disability, health issues, or income.

This includes both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines; in fact, both can be done on the same day and it’s free!

How do you sign up? Use the method that works for you:

Questions? Call 901-612-2122 or email Meritan at vaccine@meritan.org.

If you’re ready to sign up, you can click this link to submit your information.