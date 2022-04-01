Bobby Jones from Delta Medicare Benefits Group says if your premiums are too high, your services aren’t being covered, you should reach out to them online or give them a call at 901-460-7720. Also, if you get a Medicare offer in the mail you aren’t sure about, you can give them a call and at no charge or obligation, they’ll give you their thoughts about whether it’s legit. He took 3 Good Minutes to talk with Amy Speropoulos about all of that.

