March is National Women’s Awareness Month. Amy Speropoulos spent 3 Good Minutes with two women from Amazon’s MEM2 facility in Byhalia: Annette Todd-Nabaa, Senior Operations Manager and Michelle Smith, Senior HR Business Partner. Amazon celebrates the extraordinary women behind its vast customer fulfillment network. If you would like to explore opportunities for you at Amazon, visit Amazon.com/jobs.

