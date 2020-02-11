Suspect accused of shooting man in the heart after card game argument taken into custody

Posted 8:36 am, February 11, 2020, by

Terrance Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused of shooting a man in the heart following an argument and fight in East Memphis has been taken into custody.

Terrance Young, 28, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault: domestic Violence, possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun when he was arrested on Monday.

Initial information released by police suggests Young and his family were inside an apartment in the 3600 block of Rhodes Avenue on February 3 when he became irate during a card game. This led to an argument and the homeowner asked him to leave.

Young complied, but returned several minutes later, leading to a physical fight. During the fight, Young allegedly picked up a gun which had fallen to the ground and fired shots, striking a man in the heart. Two other women were grazed by the bullets.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

The male victim appears to have survived his injury based on the charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.