Suspect accused of shooting man in the heart after card game argument taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused of shooting a man in the heart following an argument and fight in East Memphis has been taken into custody.

Terrance Young, 28, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault: domestic Violence, possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun when he was arrested on Monday.

Initial information released by police suggests Young and his family were inside an apartment in the 3600 block of Rhodes Avenue on February 3 when he became irate during a card game. This led to an argument and the homeowner asked him to leave.

Young complied, but returned several minutes later, leading to a physical fight. During the fight, Young allegedly picked up a gun which had fallen to the ground and fired shots, striking a man in the heart. Two other women were grazed by the bullets.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

The male victim appears to have survived his injury based on the charges.