× Resolution to add ‘right to work’ law to Tennessee Constitution gaining ground

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A resolution seeking to change the Tennessee’s Constitution to enshrine the state’s “right to work” law is gaining momentum.

The GOP-controlled Senate passed the measure on Monday and must now go before the similarly Republican-controlled House.

The resolution’s main sponsor, Republican Rep. Brian Kelsey, says the constitutional amendment is needed because it will make it harder to repeal or weaken.

Supporters point to Virginia as warning, where Democrats recently took over the Statehouse and are now looking to repeal its “right to work” law.

Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi have already added right to work laws into their state constitutions, The Tennessean reported.

In order for it to become an amendment, the majority of the Tennessee General Assembly must pass it this year. Next year, it must pass a vote with two-thirds support.

If that happens, it will be added to the ballot for a statewide referendum.