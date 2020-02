× Police: Victim believes explicit photos led to North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired more than two dozen shots at a man that had reportedly been receiving explicit photos from his child’s mother.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Chelsea on Sunday and found a Chevrolet Trail Blazer riddled with at least 21 bullets. Across the street, 10 more bullets were recovered from the fire station.

Authorities said none of the people inside the vehicle or the fire station were injured.

The three victims that had been occupying the Trail Blazer told police that were pulling out of the parking lot after a beer run when Qyshone Davis opened fire.

One of the men identified the suspect by name and said Davis is his ex-girlfriend’s child’s father. The victim said Davis was probably mad at him because that woman had been sending him explicit photos.

Davis refused to speak with investigators. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and employment of a firearm.