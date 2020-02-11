× Hate to break it to you but you can make a broom stand upright any day of the year

NEW YORK — Surely, by now you’ve seen the latest craze … um, sweeping the internet. Your friends are likely posting videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves.

A viral tweet suggests that NASA said Monday was the only day the “standing broom” trick would work, because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

We couldn’t find anything from NASA to support the tweet. But as with many things on the internet, people ran with it, creating the broom challenge.

Fun, right? Right.

But the truth is, you can make a broom stand upright today and tomorrow and the day after. And the day after that.

It has nothing to do with the earth’s gravitational pull on a certain day. It also has nothing to do with the vernal equinox (another day of the year when this “magic” supposedly happens).

Instead, it has everything to do with balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom, and rests directly over the bristles. Which means, if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.

While we’re sure NASA is bristling at the idea of people getting the science wrong, it still makes for a fun party trick.