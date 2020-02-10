× Men found with sledgehammers at popular downtown Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of burglars armed with sledgehammers were busted while apparently trying to break into a downtown Memphis restaurant.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Gus’s Fried Chicken just after midnight Monday morning.

After they dropped their sledgehammers, the two suspects got into a fenced area with barbed wire and ran from police.

After a foot chase, both suspects were captured. The suspects were identified as Jerry Jackson and Corderion Harris.

Harris was found after someone nearby called police to say someone was hiding under a vehicle on Vance Avenue.

Both Jackson and Harris are charged with attempted burglary.