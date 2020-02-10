Family dog attacks, kills 5-year-old California boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (KTLA) – A 5-year-old Southern California boy died after being attacked by his family’s pit bull Monday afternoon, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The child was at home in Oro Grande with a family member when the family dog attacked him shortly before 3 p.m., Sgt. Jeff Allison told KTLA.

The boy sustained significant injuries during the attack and was pronounced dead.

The dog was quarantined by animal control, according to the Sheriff’s Department. It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

The child’s parents have been notified and investigators responded to the home to interview family members, Allison said.

Video from the scene showed firefighters, paramedics and deputies responding to the home, which was cordoned off with police tape.

A dark brown pit bull could be seen being led into a county animal control truck.

No further details were immediately available.