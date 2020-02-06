× Woman accused of intentionally trying to hit ex-boyfriend with car as child sat in the backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after she was accused of intentionally trying to hit her ex-boyfriend with her car while their small child was inside.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Stoneham Road in Whitehaven.

A witness initially called police saying that she saw the suspect Brittany Brodnax try to hit a man with her Hyundai Accent. She missed the intended target and nearly hit a tree.

On the scene, officers met with the victim who corroborated the witness account. He added they had been involved in an argument and that their small child was in the car at the time.

Brodnax told police she was trying to get the victim away from her vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and child abuse/neglect.