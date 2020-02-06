Watch: President speaks after Senate acquittal on impeachment charges

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to speak the morning after he was acquitted on two articles of impeachment.

The third Senate impeachment trial of a sitting president in US history concluded Wednesday afternoon with votes finding the President not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the impeachment articles the House charged Mr. Trump with in December.

Utah Republic Sen. Mitt Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict the President on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, joining with all Senate Democrats in a 52-48 not guilty vote. Romney voted with Republican against the obstruction of Congress charge, which fell along straight party lines, 53-47 for acquittal.