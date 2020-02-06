× Warehouse goes up in flames in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters battled a warehouse fire in North Memphis overnight.

It happened in an industrial area along north Highland Street just north of Chelsea avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Smoke was pouring out of the roof when firefighters arrived. They climbed onto the wood-truss roof and cut a hole in it so they could spray water inside the building.

They managed to knock down the fire in less than half an hour but stayed on the scene to keep an eye on hot spots.

The fire department says it doesn’t know what this business is, but said there was a lot of damage.

No injuries were reported.