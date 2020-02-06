× Second arrest made in Walmart Market shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has been arrested after shots were fired at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Hickory Hill on Tuesday.

James Earl Smith, 40, is facing three charges after Memphis Police said he exchanged fire with another man inside the store.

Police said Smith and another man were involved in a confrontation with another man, William Hubbard, inside the store around 5:40 p.m.

Hubbard reportedly fired shots at Smith before chasing them out of the store. MPD said Smith returned fire and shot Hubbard while inside the store.

All suspects fled from the scene by the time police arrived.

Police arrested Hubbard on Wednesday for filing a false police report. He reportedly told police he was shot at an In/Out Market on Lamar Avenue but later changed his story.

It’s unclear if Hubbard will also be facing other charges related to the shooting.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Memphis Police said this is still under investigation, and anyone with information on the Walmart incident should call them or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.