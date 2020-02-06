× Police looking for driver after 67-year-old hit, killed while crossing street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for the person behind the wheel of the car that hit and killed a 67-year-old man.

The victim has been identified as Robert Lee.

Robert Lee’s family said the grandfather, who uses a cane, was walking home from a friend’s house Saturday evening when he was struck by a car while crossing Jackson Avenue.

“He walks this way all the time,” Lee’s daughter Taurus Lee said.

Witnesses told police Lee had fallen down in the middle of Jackson Avenue near Maple Drive around 8:10 p.m.

They said what appeared to be a dark-colored Nissan struck him, then dragged him about 200 feet, before turning north on Maple and driving off.

Lee’s nephew Daylan Cheeks said he had been looking for his uncle when he came across the crash scene.

“I just knew it already was him that was up there when I seen his shoes and his cane just laid out in the middle of the street,” Cheeks said. “I don’t see how anybody could hit anybody and keep going and leave them there like a dog.”

“I never thought that he would go this way,” Lee’s daughter said.

There are several businesses down the street from the crash scene, but it doesn’t appear any of the accident would have been captured on their surveillance cameras.