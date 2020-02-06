Mississippi family upset after neighbor shoots dog

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is heartbroken after finding their dog shot dead.

Monyetta and Melvon Everett are heartbroken over the death of Poseidon, their dog of eight years. Deputies said their neighbor shot the dog out of fear, but the dog’s owners think there’s a much deeper reason behind the shooting.

An incident report stated that shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, their neighbor shot the dog after he roamed onto that neighbor’s property.

The neighbor told authorities the dog was “growling and acting menacing.” That’s when he told deputies he grabbed his gun and shot the dog.

“My son, he stood there and called the dog,” Monyetta said. “He tried to get him home, and the shots weren’t fired until after he started calling.”