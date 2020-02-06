Live at 9: Ernesto Cortes Jr., The Play That Goes Wrong & Seth Walker

Economic Recovery for Whom?

Ernesto Cortes, Jr. is bringing his knowledge on people of color and the Great Recession to the National Civil Rights Museum and its Catalyst for Change series.

Link: National Civil Rights Museum event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Play That Goes Wrong

Imagine it's the opening night on the theater stage and everything goes wrong. Stars Jacqueline Jarrold and Michael Thatcher join us to talk about the Broadway smash that opened at the Orpheum this week.

Link: Get tickets now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Seth Walker

Seth Walker began his musical career in a coffee shop in Covington, Tennessee, and all these years later, he's set to take the stage at Graceland with Lee Brice.

Link: Get tickets now