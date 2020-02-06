Former Olympic medalist, Memphis educator inducted into Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Olympic medalist who spent decades as a Memphis educator is being inducted the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.

Margaret Wilburn was a prolific track star at Tennessee State before winning a bronze medal as a part of the 1956 United States 4-by-100 meter relay team.

After college, Wilburn moved back to Memphis with her boyfriend and the couple eventually raised a family, including a son who won a Super Bowl while playing in the NFL.

But Wilburn’s arguably most proud of her accomplishments in the classroom. Wilburn spent over 30 years in the Memphis education system.

“I have been able to help so many young people," Wilburn told WREG. "I meet them on the street now, they have finished college, they have good jobs, they have families. And that has been very close to me.”

As Wilburn prepares for another accomplishment in her career on the field and in the classroom, she has advice for athletes looking to compete or students trying to learn at the highest level.

“You have to really prepare yourself to be good at what you do. You have to believe in yourself!” Wilburn said.

Margaret Wilburn is set to be inducted this Saturday, February 8th.