× Early voting for presidential, Shelby County primaries starts Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting begins Wednesday for the presidential primary and Shelby County primary races.

All 26 early voting locations will be open beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12. Most locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone can early vote at any location. The official voting day for the primary in Tennessee is March 3.

Hours differ on Saturdays and at the downtown polling place at 157 Poplar Ave. Locations will be closed on Sundays and for President’s Day on Feb. 17.

There is one change to polling locations: Annunciation Church on Macon Road in Cordova is no longer a polling site. Voters can now go to Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church at 1234 Pisgah Road.

► Click here for a complete list of locations

► See sample ballots here