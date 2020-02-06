× A few snowflakes possible, but no accumulation expected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South may see a few snowflakes Thursday night, but don’t expect it to stick around.

Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said, even though we’ll be getting to close to freezing overnight, don’t expect any accumulation, as the ground temperatures are too warm to support any snow.

There could be a little snow on lawns, a few bushes and trees.

Bridges and overpasses could be tricky Thursday night and Friday morning, so take it slow and easy.

