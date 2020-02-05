Witness meets driver who miraculously survived plunge over bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old nursing student is thankful to be OK after her car went flying over a Midtown bridge, in what many are calling a miracle.

A witness who said he had to do something Wednesday after he saw what happened got a chance to meet the lucky driver and pass on a gift.

It was a rainy Tuesday afternoon, when a car driven by Jordyn Crawford went flying off the Poplar Avenue overpass near Union Extended, plunging more than 20 feet to the ground.

Perhaps it was a case of road rage. Police say a woman smashed into the back of the Hyundai she was trying to pass, never stopping to see if the teenager she hit was OK.

But somehow, Crawford managed to get out of her smashed car and walk away.

"The ambulance workers were joking, like, 'Are you a wrestler or something?' And I was like no, I'm just a normal girl who God has in his hands," Crawford said. "I was very thankful to everyone that just stopped and just gave me their blessings."

One of those people who stopped was Memphis artist Donte Everhart, who saw the impact and posted the aftermath to Facebook live, talking about his amazement the young woman inside was able to get out.

The video got thousands of views, and was eventually seen by the driver's family member.

Since the crash, Everhart felt the need to talk to whomever was in that car.

"She was already standing up and walking away," he said.

We were there as he met Jordyn Crawford. She's physically OK, but still getting over the shock of what happened.

Crawford was on her way to work at the O'Charley's restaurant in Collierville when she was hit. The teen is also a nursing student at the University of Memphis. Crawford's car is now totaled, and Everhart wanted to help with a gift of a few hundred dollars. "We just wanted to bless you a little bit with something to know that there is still good in the world, and keep your faith strong and know some things happen, and things happen all the time, but don't ever let the bad get you so down where you can't see the good," Everhart said.

Crawford hopes to pass something on to the person who caused her pain, too: Faith.

"I pray that even though she did what she did, that she find a way in her heart to forgive what she has done, and also feel in her heart that I'm OK."