× Tigers add four signees to Silverfield’s first recruiting class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers Ryan Silverfield inked four more players to his first recruiting class Wednesday, finishing with 18 new players for the class of 2020.

The four February signees include running back Kory Gainwell, the brother of Tiger star Kenneth Gainwell, Joshua Hastings, a defensive back from Cordova, linebacker Davian Mayo out of Monticello, Arkansas, and defensive lineman Maurice White from Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers begin Spring practice March 18th.