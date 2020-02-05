In this Dec. 7, 2019 photo, Memphis deputy head coach Ryan Silverfield, left, watches a replay on the scoreboard with quarterback Brady White, right, during an NCAA college football game between Memphis and Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. Silverfield was named head coach Friday, Dec. 13, after after Mike Norvell accepted the head coach position at Florida State. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tigers add four signees to Silverfield’s first recruiting class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers Ryan Silverfield inked four more players to his first recruiting class Wednesday, finishing with 18 new players for the class of 2020.
The four February signees include running back Kory Gainwell, the brother of Tiger star Kenneth Gainwell, Joshua Hastings, a defensive back from Cordova, linebacker Davian Mayo out of Monticello, Arkansas, and defensive lineman Maurice White from Detroit, Michigan.