MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen vehicle crashed into a North Memphis house Wednesday after the vehicle's owner tried to chase it down.

Memphis Police said a man left his vehicle running and unattended when it was stolen. He tried following it, and around 2:30 p.m., the vehicle crashed into a house in the 700 block of Dunlap.

The suspect then got out of the crashed vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.