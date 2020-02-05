Shelby County man rescues neighbor from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Fred Johnson doesn't call himself a hero, but he did exactly what heroes do when he saved his neighbor from her burning home Wednesday morning.

Johnson's neighbor was trapped in the garage while her southeast Shelby County home on Tracy Lynn Drive burned.

The flames were spotted around 10 a.m. by a woman driving by. She yelled for help and Johnson came running. He quickly realized where his neighbor was.

"She was in there screaming and hollering," he said. "Just had to get her out of there. If I had to die myself, I was gonna get her out of there."

He smashed the small garage windows to let smoke out. Then he grabbed two shovels from his yard.

"I took both of them like this, and I shoved them under the bottom," Johnson said.

He lifted the garage up just enough to stick his hand underneath.

"Ripped the whole bottom panel out, and she was laying right there on the edge, and I just reached under there and pulled her out," he said. "She was still alive, and she was still breathing, but a lot of smoke inhalation."

He carried her across the street, where she passed out just a few minutes before first responders arrived. Thankfully, she was stable when paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

"I don't even know her name," Johnson said. "All I know is I seen my neighbor in distress."

While he doesn't know her well, he does know she uses a wheelchair.

He saw her family at the house several hours later, and he said they told him she's recovering.

"I hope she make it through her recovery," he said.

Johnson's wife said she's proud of his efforts.

"I'm always proud of him," she said. "He always jumps into action."

She said he always sets a shining example for his son to follow.

"I hope somebody would do the same for me if I was in that situation, so that's what it's all about, us helping each other, you know?" Johnson said.

The Shelby County Fire Department hasn't released the woman's name, and while investigators said the fire started in the front part of the house, they are still trying to figure out what caused it.