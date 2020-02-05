× Several north MS school districts closing early due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several north Mississippi school districts are closing early or canceling after school activities Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather.

According to verified social media pages and other sources the districts include:

Alcorn School District , will dismiss staff and students at 1 p.m. All after school activities including after school tutoring have been canceled.

, will dismiss staff and students at 1 p.m. All after school activities including after school tutoring have been canceled. Corinth School District, will dismiss at 1:30.

will dismiss at 1:30. Lafayette County School District, no after-school activities.

no after-school activities. North Tippah Schools, will release at 1 p.m.

will release at 1 p.m. South Panola School District, no after school activities.

This list may be updated.

WREG Weather Expert Todd Demers says there is a slight risk for severe weather later this afternoon across portions of northeast Mississippi, with the risk increasing south of the News Channel 3 viewing area.