Man shot at Hickory Hill Walmart accused of lying to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been charged after a shooting inside a local Walmart in Hickory Hill.

William Hubbard was charged with filing a false police report.

According to police, surveillance video showed that Hubbard entered the Walmart at 5:37 p.m., went to the Money Center and made a transaction in which he received an undisclosed amount of cash.

At some point, two other individuals approached Hubbard and there was a confrontation. One of the unknown men reportedly punched Hubbard in an apparent attempt to take the cash.

That’s when Hubbard reportedly pulled a gun and started shooting at the men before chasing them out of the store. Police indicated that the unidentified suspects also returned fire, striking Hubbard.

Police said first responders were on the scene several minutes later at 6:20 p.m.

After the incident, Hubbard reportedly told police that he was shot at 6:10 p.m. at the In/Out Market on Lamar Avenue, but later recanted that story when interviewed by investigators.

It’s unclear if prosecutors plan to file charges against Hubbard for firing shots inside the store.

The other suspects have not been identified at this time.

