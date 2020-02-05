× Former Tennessee house speaker to run for reelection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has confirmed he will run for reelection this year.

Casada confirmed to WREG’s sister station WKRN that he will be seeking his former seat representing Williamson County.

The 60-year-old Casada, a Republican from Franklin, has been a state lawmaker since 2003. He won nearly 70% of the vote against his Democratic opponent in 2018.

Casada resigned from the top leadership post in August after revelations he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff years ago.