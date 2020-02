Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash near a crowd gathered for the Kansas City Chief's victory parade.

According to initial reports from our sister station WDAF-TV, authorities were chasing the suspect when he went through the barriers, sending parade goers scattering.

Video obtained by the news agency showed officers conducting a pit maneuver to get the driver to stop.

This is a developing story.