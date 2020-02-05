× Buttigieg, Sanders remain in the lead as Iowa Democratic Party releases more results

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders are leading in the Iowa Caucuses, as new numbers were released around 11 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday night, more than 24 hours after they were originally expected.

For much of the afternoon, 62% of the vote was in. As of 11:05 p.m., that jumped to 71%. In the final delegate race, which the Associated Press and media outlets will use to call the election, Buttigieg is at 27%, Sanders at 25% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailing with 18%. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar finished out the top tier of candidates, as of Tuesday evening.

The latest results from our sister station WHO-TV can be found here.

