Bipartisan bill would cap insulin prices in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bipartisan bill aims to cap the price of insulin for Tennessee families.

According to the American Diabetes Association, an estimated 30 million Americans have diabetes and 7.4 million of those rely on insulin on a daily basis. But it doesn’t come cheap. Between 2002 and 2013, the price of insulin nearly tripled, the A.D.A. said, forcing some families to make tough decisions.

Tennessee Rep. Matthew Hill told WATE that’s simply unacceptable.

“The cost continues to rise to the tune of $300-600 a month, depending on the type of prescription that you have. Ladies and gentlemen that’s wrong.”

His bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Jason Hodges, would cap the price of a 30-day supply to no more than $100 for the uninsured. That price would be less for those have insurance, The Tennessean reported.

Similar bills have been proposed by other state legislators including Senator Katrina Robinson from Memphis. Her bill would also require the government to investigate insulin pricing practices and make recommendations to prevent overcharging.