× Suspects wanted after reported kidnapping, attempted robbery in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to a reported kidnapping and attempted robbery in southwest Memphis.

On Thursday, January 30, officers were called to the 4000 block of Trevathan Circle after a man was reportedly kidnapped by four suspects. The suspects drove the victim to his bank to withdraw cash. Once inside, he was able to alert the staff to what was going on and police were called.

One of the female suspects was identified as Keese Deere. An arrest warrant has been issued for her, police said.

On Monday, police also released photos of two other suspects.

If you can identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.