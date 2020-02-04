× Suspect on the run after shots fired inside Walmart Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is on the run after police say shots were fired inside a Hickory Hill Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. at the location on Hickory Hill Road near Mount Moriah.

Police told WREG’s Andrew Ellison the situation began as an argument between two customers. One fire shots at the other but no one was hit. Officers believe the person responsible left the scene on foot.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 40s with hair that’s balding on top with long braids in the back. He is believed to be wearing a black and brown jacket with a tan shirt and was holding a handgun.

Officers are working to gather witnesses and any video that may available. At this point, it is unclear why the shooting took place or if the victims and suspect are known to each other. Additional information will be available once more details are available. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 5, 2020

If you know anything about this situation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

A WREG crew are on the way to the scene.

Stay with WREG for updates on this developing story.