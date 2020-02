× Shooting over card game in East Memphis injures three, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was seriously injured after a shooting over a card game in East Memphis.

According to police, first responders found a man in critical condition in the 3600 block of Rhodes Avenue just before midnight. Two women were treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities said the suspect and the victims know each other. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a card game.