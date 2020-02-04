× Man accused of beating cousin with fire poker, firing shots at her as she ran away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he attacked a cousin with a fire poker.

Officers said they were driving along West Mitchell on Monday when they were flagged down by a woman running out of the woods. She was covered in dirt and had sustained abrasions to her neck.

She told authorities that she had been inside a nearby home when her cousin Tony Mitchell struck her with a fireplace poker several times on the head and arm.

The victim fled from the home to hide, but was followed by the suspect. He then retrieved a shotgun and started firing shots from his patio into the woods where she had run to hide.

She said she continued to walk through the woods for some time until she came upon the officers.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.