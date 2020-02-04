× ‘I was trying to kill you:’ Man accused of cutting victim with sword-style knife at bus stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A local man was arrested after police say he attacked a person with what was described as a “long sword-style knife.”

According to the police report, the victim was sitting at the bus stop near Cleveland and Poplar Avenue on Monday when John Liddell approached him. Liddell reportedly pulled the knife from his pants and swung it cutting the man’s face.

A witness told police that the victim was not armed during the incident and he even tried to run away to deescalate the situation.

Officers on the scene said they heard Liddell tell the victim, “I was trying to kill you.”

Liddell was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.