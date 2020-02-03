× Woman catches man peering into her children’s bedroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says her children are terrified after she caught the same man peering into her home twice.

Panesia Townsend lives at Oak Grove Flats and said her children are too afraid to sleep in their own bed.

“It’s terrifying for them to know that someone is watching,” Townsend said.

Her 11-year-old daughter caught spotted the man over the weekend while her and her younger brother were playing video games.

“They came running saying ‘Mom, somebody is at our window,’ and I was like, ‘Somebody at y’all window?'” she said.

Townsend went outside and found a man she said was peering through her living room blinds just a month earlier. She said the man got into a silver Chevy Impala and drove off.

She said she called police and gave investigators a description of the man. She said he’s a 6-foot-tall Hispanic man with a thick build and curly hair. She also said the Impala he drives has dents on the front bumper and hood.

“I hope they catch him because who’s to say there won’t be a third time,” she said. “Maybe this time he’ll come in and force his way in and do whatever he’s planning on doing.”

Townsend said she wants to move, but property management won’t let her out of her lease. WREG reached out to management for comment, but no one was available.