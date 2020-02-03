× Woman carjacked by four armed men at apartment complex feet from Greenline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman escaped without injuries after coming face-to-face with four armed carjackers at her East Memphis apartment complex.

The victim was returning home from work around 5 a.m. Friday.

She told police she was about to get out of her car at the Allison Gardens apartments, which back up to the Greenline, when the men surrounded her.

With two of the men behind her car and two at her passenger’s window, there was nowhere to go.

They ordered her out of her car, took her wallet and cell phone, then drove off in her car.

“This is the first I’ve heard about it,” Allison Gardens resident Wilson Northcross said.

None of the residents WREG spoke to had heard about Friday’s carjacking until we told them, but they said they would have liked to have known.

“It probably would have been good information to have if this is something that we would need to be worried about,” Anna Sanderlin said.

“I have a 7-month-old child, so I definitely would have wanted to know about that,” Elaina Ross said.

WREG checked three months’ worth of crime data and couldn’t find any other crimes at the Allison Gardens apartments.

“I’m surprised, a safe neighborhood. Never really have anything happen,” Ross said.

But another resident said he isn’t surprised by what happened Friday.

“There’s been sketchiness around here, I mean, I’ve heard of stuff going on on the Greenline and so makes you reconsider being here,” he said.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in the carjacking.