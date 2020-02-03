× Taylor Jenkins named Western Conference Coach of the Month

Memphis — The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for January. This marks the first career Coach of the Month award for Jenkins, who at age 35 is the youngest person to earn Coach of the Month honors since Lawrence Frank in April 2005.

Jenkins guided the Grizzlies to an 11-4 January record, tied for the highest winning percentage (.733) in the Western Conference. Memphis won a season-high seven consecutive games from Jan. 4-17, the team’s longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season, and went 7-1 at home during the month.

Currently in his first season as an NBA head coach, Jenkins helped the Grizzlies establish a new single-month franchise record for scoring average (118.9 points, third in the NBA) last month, over five points per game more than the previous record set in December 2019 (113.4). Three of the Grizzlies’ five most-prolific scoring months (min. 10 games) have been set this season