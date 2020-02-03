× Police: Triple shooting near airport was a domestic situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and two women are critically hurt after a triple shooting at an apartment complex near the airport Sunday night.

Memphis police responded to the call at the Hillview Village Apartments around 8:35 p.m. MPD confirmed the man died after shooting himself, and they said this was a domestic situation.

Additional investigation revealed that this was a domestic incident. The deceased male died from a self-inflicted GSW. Both female shooting victims are still listed as critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2020

People who live at the complex say it is riddled with violence.

“They’ll start shooting in broad daylight,” one resident said. “They don’t wait until dark. They don’t care. They’ll shoot at the park where the kids play. It’s not safe at all.”

WREG obtained records from the city saying there have been 15 assaults, four burglaries and three vandalism calls at the apartment complex since Jan. 1.