Police: Triple shooting near airport was a domestic situation

Posted 4:20 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 04:28PM, February 3, 2020

One dead, two hurt after a shooting at the Hillview Village Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and two women are critically hurt after a triple shooting at an apartment complex near the airport Sunday night.

Memphis police responded to the call at the Hillview Village Apartments around 8:35 p.m.  MPD confirmed the man died after shooting himself, and they said this was a domestic situation.

People who live at the complex say it is riddled with violence.

“They’ll start shooting in broad daylight,” one resident said. “They don’t wait until dark. They don’t care. They’ll shoot at the park where the kids play. It’s not safe at all.”

WREG obtained records from the city saying there have been 15 assaults, four burglaries and three vandalism calls at the apartment complex since Jan. 1.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.