Police investigating Midtown shooting near Central High School

MEMPIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Midtown.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along South Bellevue Boulevard right by Central High School.

Police also taped off another scene several hundred yards away at South Bellevue and Lamar Avenue.

We aren’t sure what happened there or if the two scenes were connected.

We haven’t gotten information the victim’s condition or whether or not there is a suspect in custody.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.