Police: Children safe after being taken from local gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two children are safe after the vehicle they were in was stolen from a local gas station early Monday morning.

The father told police he parked his vehicle at one of the pumps at the Exxon gas station located in the 2600 block of Getwell Road and went inside. When he returned his vehicle and his children were gone.

Authorities said surveillance video from the gas station showed a man pulling up next to the father’s vehicle in a red four-door vehicle, get inside the other vehicle and then take off.

Within minutes the children were located in the intersection of Meda Street and East Parkway South.

Officer said the father did not lock the car and left it running.

The suspect who stole the car has not been arrested.