Person shot dead, crashes into pole in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was shot before crashing their vehicle into a pole Monday in northeast Memphis, and police don’t have any suspect information.

Memphis Police said around 8:20 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the shooting at 2740 Whitten.

Police said the shooting victim crashed the car into a pole, and the victim was dead when police made the scene. MPD did not identify the victim.

No suspect information is yet available.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story is developing, and WREG is working to learn more.