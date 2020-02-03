Manhunt Monday: Father killed in his front yard while going to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young father on his way to work was shot in his own front yard last October in Raleigh. He wasn't robbed, but the gunman took something invaluable to his family.

Orka and Trenna Guyton are still grieving the loss of their nephew, 27-year-old Christopher Guyton, after he was murdered in the front yard of his Raleigh home in October. Investigators said the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. as Guyton was about to leave for work.

Police said someone walked up, pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

"He wasn't robbed, he wasn't beaten or nothing," uncle Orka said. "Somebody shot him and left. I can accept an accident. I can accept natural causes. But for someone to take someone's life, for any reason, I am beyond angry."

His family said Guyton only lived in the Raleigh area for two months before his murder. They said he was a good man, and he loved to joke around and talk about sports.

"All he did was get up and go to work," Orka said. "For somebody to pay that much attention to detail, to me in my opinion, it may have been some type of set up."

The senseless murder left Guyton's 1-year-old son to grow up without a father and forced his family to go on without any answers.

"They wouldn't want their mother or their sister or their aunt to go through anything like this," aunt Trenna said. "This is pain that I never thought I would have to bear. Nothing was taken from Chris. Other than his life, nothing was taken."

If you know who killed Christopher Guyton, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.

******

If you have a story you would like WREG to profile on Manhunt Monday, email us at manhuntmonday@wreg.com.