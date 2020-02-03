× Man, woman charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were arrested on sexual exploitation and drug charges in Middle Tennessee, and investigators say the pair has connections to Memphis.

Brian Ray Mock, 47, and Marie Elaine Almond, 41, were arrested Sunday in Linden, Tennessee following a tip from a concerned citizen about possible child pornography, investigators with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both are charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Almond also has an outstanding warrant from Mississippi. Bond is set for both at $31,500 each.

The sheriff’s office said the pair moved to Linden from Memphis six months ago.

Details of the case were not revealed by authorities, but Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said the evidence “is so awful and obviously predatory, that it should be considered an open and shut case.”