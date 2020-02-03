× Man charged with robbing woman in Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 39-year-old man is accused of grabbing a woman by the throat and taking her car, cash and jewelry at her Berclair home.

Police say just before 8 a.m. Saturday, the woman heard a noise in the back room of her home on North Perkins near Tutwiler.

When she went to check it out, she told police a man in a dark-colored hoodie wearing a mask and gloves hit her in the face, then grabbed her throat and choked her.

As she began to lose consciousness, police say the man took her purse, jewelry, a wallet with $400 cash and her car keys. He then drove off in her Buick.

Investigators tracked the suspect through a photo they had of a prowler in the area. They found him a few blocks away, where a witness told police the man had just thrown a hoodie in the back of his truck as officers pulled up.

That hoodie matched the description given by the victim, police said.

Daniel Simmons is charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.