Man charged for shooting at motorcyclists in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County man is in custody in Memphis, charged with shooting at a group of motorcyclists and trying to run them off the road in September of 2019.

Arrest records says the group of motorcyclists were driving north on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie river when Cory Gibson attempted to drive his car between them.

One motorcyclist says Gibson tried to run them off the road as they crossed the river. Gibson also is accused of leaning out of the driver’s side window of his car and shooting at the motorcyclists.

One person was shot and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Gibson is scheduled to face a judge on February 10.