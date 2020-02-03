Live at 9: City council, Christopher Clark, Real I.D. and voting & Make a Difference Monday

City Council interview

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday to discuss city business that includes banning drivers from using their cell phones on area roadways as well as the controversial topic of residency requirements for police and firefighters.

Patrice Robinson and Ford Canale discuss these topics and more on Live at 9.

Interview with Christopher Clark

Christopher Clark got to work with one of his idols and even appeared on national television. The Stax Music Academy alum talks about that and the rest of his journey so far.

Real ID and voting

The Real ID Act requires all travelers over the age of 18 to have a Real ID to fly within the U.S. and even enter certain federal facilities, but will you need it to vote?

Linda Phillips sets the record straight ahead of early voting later this month.

Make a Difference Monday

Together HopeWorks and Hope To Work makes an effort to reduce recidivism in Shelby County.