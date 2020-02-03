× FDA signs off on new peanut allergy therapy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new drug on the market could help children over come peanut allergies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Palforzia for children between the ages of 4 and 7.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says more than 2.5% percent of children in America suffer from a peanut allerg.y

Allergist with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the University of Tennessee, in Memphis, Dr. Jay Lieberman says its something he sees regularly.

Lieberman says Palforzia is the first approved therapy for food allergies in the country.

“So, Palforzia is essentially just a peanut in and of itself,” he said. “It’s a purified peanut that’s been put through a process to make it into a drug.”

The drug is said to de-sensitize children to peanuts.

“So, essentially you’re getting a little bit of peanut protein and you’re increasing that amount on average every two weeks,” Lieberman explained. “That has to be done in the doctor’s office and then you go home. You take the same dose for two weeks until you’re slowly increasing every two weeks until you’re eating about one peanuts worth every day.”

Lieberman expects Palforzia to be available by the end of next month but those who administer it must be certified through a special program.