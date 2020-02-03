WATCH: President Trump’s impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Enter to Win! Al Chymia Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway!

Posted 10:00 am, February 3, 2020, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.