Desoto County convict is 15th inmate to die in Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. — Another prison inmate has died in Mississippi. This brings the total to at least 15 deaths in the state prison system since late December.

The latest death happened Saturday at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. The prison is run by a private company, Management & Training Corporation.

A company spokesman says 39-year-old Jesus Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell and medical staff tried to revive him.

The death is being investigated.

The spokesman says there were “no obvious signs of assault.” Garcia was serving a 20-year sentence on a capital rape conviction from northern Mississippi’s DeSoto County.

He was sentenced in 2006.

December 29th: Terrandance Dobbins killed at South Mississippi Correctional Institution

December 31st and January 2nd: Walter Gates and Roosevelt Holliman stabbed/killed at Parchman

January 2nd: Gregory Emary killed at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility

January 3rd: Denorris Howell stabbed/killed in fight with cellmate at Parchman

January 8th: A.D. Mills, Parchman inmate, taken to hospital in Clarksdale where he died. Cause of death is under investigation.

January 18th: Gabriel Carmen found hanging in his cell at Parchman. Cause of death pending

January 21st: Timothy Hudspeth and James Talley, inmates at Parchman, beaten to death

January 22nd: unidentified inmate dies from an apparent suicide at Parchman

January 25th: Jermaine Tyler, Marshall Co. Correctional Facility found unresponsive in cell

January 26th: Joshua Norman found hanging in cell at Parchman

January 29th: Limarion Reaves collapsed at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility. Cause of death is under investigation.

January 30th: Nora Ducksworth dies at Marshall County Correctional Facility of natural causes.